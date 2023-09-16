Bridgewater State football team rolls Plymouth State to pick up first win of 2023

BRIDGEWATER — In each of the past three seasons, the Bridgewater State University football team has churned out a winning season despite an 0-2 start.

As was the case in years' past, this fall's two season-opening losses came to non-conference opponents: MIT (41-27 on the road) and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (24-21 at home). Head coach Joe Verria said that Week 3 is often a chance for the Bears to "start figuring out who we are as an offense and a defense."

If the team's triumphant 41-19 showing against Plymouth State on Saturday is any barometer, the Bears (1-2) will be in good shape going forward.

“We’re kind of used to that, in some way, being 0-2 heading into the MASCAC (Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference)," fifth-year running back Adam Couch said. "It kind of lights a fire under us. It really pushes us forward to go out there and win our first game in MASCAC play.”

Bridgewater State University head coach Joe Verria gives his offensive players 'thumbs-up' after getting a first down versus Plymouth State University during their game on Saturday , Sept. 16, 2023.

Couch totaled 138 rushing yards and 2 TDs on 21 carries (6.6 yards per carry) and 29 receiving yards on three catches on Saturday. He was also one of the 10 Bridgewater receivers to be involved in the passing game, as fifth-year quarterback James Cahoon completed a school-record 30 passes (on 38 attempts) to amass 274 passing yards and three touchdowns.

“James does a good job at spreading the ball around," Verria said of Cahoon, who is creeping up on the program's all-time record for most career passing yards, now 252 away from Danny Higgins' (2013-2016) top spot. "All the kids made big catches today.”

Cahoon's first TD pass went to junior Dan Akinsheye (six catches, 59 yards) at the 2:43 mark of the first quarter, as a quick 14-0 lead paved the way for BSU to take a 24-6 cushion into the halftime break. The Bears ran 46 plays for 298 yards in the first half, compared to Plymouth State's 22 plays for 99 yards.

“I think the offense did a fantastic job today," Verria said. "They protected the quarterback and opened up big holes for the run. They’ve been getting better and better every single week, and I think today was the day they really showed what they can do.”

Bridgewater State University quarterback James Cahoon completes a third quarter pass as linemen from left, Anton Vasquez Matt Beyer block Plymouth State University pass rusher Alex Flynn during a game on Saturday , Sept. 16, 2023.

“The first half, we were moving the ball really well," Couch said. "I thought the run game was very open, especially in the beginning. It opens up the passing game, and that’s exactly what it did for Cahoon.”

BSU now looks ahead to its second straight game at the newly-renamed Peter Mazzaferro Field, against WestConn next Saturday at 4 p.m, before the team takes the road for back-to-back weeks (at Fitchburg State, Sept. 30, noon; and at Worcester State, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.).

“I think we’ve got a good football team," Verria said. "It’s just coming together. We’re ready to go now.”

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Cahoon and Couch spearhead Bridgewater State football's first win