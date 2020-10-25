Bridgewater’s solid game not enough for win vs. Saints

The remarkable comeback season for Teddy Bridgewater continued on Sunday against the Saints, however, it wasn’t enough for the Panthers to get the win.

The former Vikings and Saints quarterback threw for 254 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 27-24 loss.

It was Bridgewater’s ninth touchdown pass of the season. If he keeps up this pace, he’ll throw 20 on the season. That would mark a career-high.

Considering what Bridgewater went through to get to this point, all NFL fans should be cheering for him to succeed.

Vikings fans, who probably miss Bridgewater badly right now but that’s a conversation for a different time, will see Bridgewater’s Panthers in Week 12 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Bridgewater was the 32nd pick of the 2014 draft by the Vikings out of Louisville. In 30 games with the Vikings, Bridgewater threw 28 touchdowns and led the Vikings to 17 wins.