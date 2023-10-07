Bridget Phillipson: I never considered private school for my children

Bridget Phillipson has praised her brilliant education at a Catholic comprehensive - Charlotte Graham

For many parents earning the equivalent of an MP’s £86,584 salary, the possibility of a private education might be expected to feature - however briefly - in a discussion about where to send their children to school.

Not so around Bridget Phillipson’s kitchen table.

“I never considered private school for my children,” says the Shadow Education Secretary, who has been spearheading Labour’s controversial plan to levy VAT on private school fees.

“That’s a personal choice. I went to a state school, a Catholic comprehensive, and had a brilliant education.”

Now Ms Phillipson wants to produce a state education system that results in many more parents discounting the possibility of sending their children to private schools.

Her remarks, in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph ahead of Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool, give an insight into the philosophy that drives the 39-year-old MP who could be placed at the helm of the country’s education system.

This week, Ms Phillipson will unveil plans to guarantee “high and rising standards” in state schools under a Labour government, building on existing pledges, including an overhaul of Ofsted’s rating regime and recruiting more teachers.

Ms Phillipson, promoted to the role of Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury two years ago, also admits that she has not carried out any “official” visits to private schools since her appointment - despite having “travelled the length and breadth of the country speaking to teachers, school leaders, school support staff”.

‘Haven’t visited any private schools’

“I haven’t visited any private schools officially in my role, no,” Ms Phillipson said.

It transpires that the slight qualification in her answer is down to the fact that the hockey team with which she recently began playing at weekends occasionally has fixtures at independent schools’ grounds.

Opting not to include any independent schools among the institutions she has formally visited may raise eyebrows given that Ms Phillipson is the face of Labour’s plan to impose VAT on private education fees.

Today she supports Sir Keir Starmer’s claim that schools do not “have to pass this on to the parents in fees”.

Bridget Phillipson supports Keir Starmer's claim that schools do not have to pass VAT on to parents in fees - Getty/Leon Neal

“I believe private schools could consider the level of which they set their fees overall,” said Ms Phillipson.

“Over the last decade or more, private school fees have gone up above and beyond inflation year upon year. And that means that increasingly, middle class parents are priced out of private schools.”

Ms Phillipson’s approach to independent schools is driven by a belief that the state sector provides a “world class” education that should leave even those who can afford private fees in a position where “they don’t feel that they even have to consider” the option.

“I’m determined that state schools offer that breadth that parents do value from private schools,” she adds. “That’s part of the reason many parents will choose them, that they like and respect the breadth of opportunity, whether that’s in debating sport, music.

“My focus, if I were education secretary, would be on delivering that within the state system so that middle class parents don’t feel that they even have to consider private schools - but increasingly, they can’t anyway because the costs have just gone up and up and up.”

Under plans unveiled by Labour in the summer, state school pupils would be encouraged to take subjects such as art, music, drama and sport until they reach 16.

‘Pricing out middle class families’

Ms Phillipson rejects claims that Labour’s approach would price middle class families out of private education, potentially overwhelming state schools in some areas.

“I don’t accept the argument that the private schools lobby make around this,” she said. “The recent report from the Institute of Fiscal Studies in the summer makes clear that they expect limited impact.”

Ms Phillipson and her husband Lawrence, who works in financial services, have a daughter, 11, and a son, seven.

The couple’s two children attend a state school in London - hundreds of miles from the Houghton and Sunderland South constituency to which she was elected in 2010, aged 26.

Ms Phillipson grew up in a terraced house in Tyne and Wear, which she has described as having “rotten windows” and “no heating upstairs”.

“My children are incredibly fortunate and have lots of opportunities,” she said.

Bridget Phillipson said too many children 'are denied the opportunities in life that they deserve' - Getty/Dan Kitwood

“But, representing Sunderland, and growing up at the time I did, even today, I know that there are still far too many children denied the opportunities in life that they deserve.

She adds: “Too many of our children don’t achieve as they should and we see attainment gaps widening, particularly coming out of the pandemic.”

Last week The Sunday Telegraph revealed that Ms Phillipson’s team has been targeting the Independent Schools Council (ISC) with a campaign to dredge up embarrassing information about them.

One set of emails, in which ISC staff said Ms Phillipson “gets very chippy when people don’t agree with her”, was passed to the Guardian in an apparent attempt to embarrass the ISC.

Sources in the independent sector accused Labour of embarking on “lawfare” - where powerful individuals and firms use the legal system to harass and intimidate critics.

Ms Phillipson said: “Private schools don’t struggle to get their opinions out there and they’re more than capable of making their case for what they believe.

“They’ve been doing so very aggressively, and in a very forthright manner. That is absolutely their right.

“But ... I’m not going to let vested interests stand in the way of delivering a brilliant state education for our children.”

Ms Phillipson said the current tuition fees system with a cap of £9,250 for domestic students is unsustainable. She said: “The system we have at the minute means that universities are increasingly looking to international students to fill the gap in revenue.”

‘More regressive for lower middle earners’

A new system that kicked in last month is “going to become more regressive for lower middle earners” and “is not a sustainable system” she said. “We will have to confront that if we win the election.”

However, raising the tuition fees cap is a “very hard argument to make in the middle of a cost of living crisis”, she said.

So how would Labour change the system?

“The modelling that I’ve seen demonstrates how even within the existing envelope, so without any additional borrowing or spending required, you could deliver a more progressive system that delivers month on month cuts in terms of the contribution required of graduates.

“There’s modelling out there and changes that could be made even within the current envelope without having to look to additional borrowing or spending.”

It is understood that the modelling Ms Phillipson is referring to is in a paper by the London Economics consultancy firm which envisages the return of maintenance grants and lower interest rates for poorer graduates, funded by higher interest rates for their wealthier counterparts.

Ms Phillipson sought to reclaim the “freedom rhetoric” used by the Conservatives during the party’s conference in Manchester in September.

She said: “I believe that’s a Labour argument - I don’t believe the language of freedom, the language of choice, should be owned by the Conservatives. And education is one of the greatest enablers.

“It’s education that has given me greater freedom in my life, has opened doors and given me opportunities that I never imagined possible.”