Bridget Carleton with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings

“Our parks and greenspaces are critical community spaces, and these renamings in honor of the Black experience are physical reminders of the contributions and legacies of Black New Yorkers across our city,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. In line with a new initiative of New York City’s Department of Parks and Recreation, 16 parks in the nation’s most populous metropolis have been renamed for Black luminaries who have made an indelible mark on American history. Many of the individuals being honored are native New Yorkers or lived in the city at some point during their lifetimes, according to a department press release.