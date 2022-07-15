Bridget Carleton with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota LynxLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Bridget Carleton (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 07/14/2022
Bridget Carleton (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 07/14/2022
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was livid that the Phoenix Mercury star wasn't whistled for the "egregious" foul.
There are "rumblings" around NBA circles that after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant would want to return to the Warriors.
Joakim Noah got married to supermodel Lais Ribeiro and Derrick Rose helped photograph the event.
The Republican congressman from Ohio deleted the tweet -- but his critics called him out over it.
Beal is set to make more money next year than Barkley did during his entire NBA career.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are waiving guard Duane Washington and waiving and stretching the three players who arrived in the Boston trade for Malcolm Brogdon: Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and Nik Stauskas, sources tell ESPN. That'll create the cap ...
Klay Thompson had a message for NBA experts who doubted the Warriors and Steph Curry was loving it.
Report: Sean Payton eyeing three teams for potential return to coaching in 2023, valuing warm weather, competitive rosters, and control over personnel
Some of Thursday’s rounds took longer than six hours.
Ayton cannot be traded before Jan. 15, and he can veto any trade for a year.
Sports Seriously: Former NBA star Tracy McGrady discusses why Russell Westbrook's play style doesn't fit on the Lakers roster with LeBron James.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Deandre Ayton signing an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers.
Steph Curry reminisced on a Kobe Bryant memory he'll likely never forget.
Vikings should take notice as the Panthers laughed themselves into an even bigger mess.
NBA executives are split on whether the Warriors are interested in Kevin Durant or not.
It is five months now into WNBA star Brittney Griner’s captivity in Russia, one the U.S. State Department has called a “wrongful detention,” and awareness spikes anew — but oddly, dubiously, ironically — thanks to basketball’s biggest star still, LeBron James.
The UNC basketball program is set to lose their top commit as No. 1 ranked recruit G.G. Jackson is set to decommit per a report.
Utah is prioritizing draft picks. New York has loaded up on picks.
HoopsHype ranks 10 players who have appeared most often in NBA trade rumors, led by Kevin Durant and Scottie Barnes.
For the player whose future everyone thought was preordained, there are, 10 years later, no guarantees. The Sacramento Kings have invited him in for a Vegas workout; they're in need of a wing. The Mavericks, he says, have made some overtures. He ...