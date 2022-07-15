Bridget Carleton with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings

Reuters

A Belarusian court sentenced a journalist to eight years in jail for treason on Wednesday, handing her a new prison term on top of one she was already serving on protest charges, the Vesna-96 human rights group said. Katsiaryna Andreyeva, 28, a journalist for Polish broadcaster Belsat TV, was arrested when reporting on mass protests in Minsk in 2020 and was sentenced to two years in jail for organising mass unrest, a charge she denied. Belarusian investigators opened a new case against her in spring when she was still in jail and accused her of treason.