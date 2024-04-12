Bridges and the Hornets visit conference foe Boston

Charlotte Hornets (20-60, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (62-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -10; over/under is 217

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Boston and Charlotte face off on Friday.

The Celtics have gone 39-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston leads the league averaging 16.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.8% from deep. Jayson Tatum leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are 13-37 against conference opponents. Charlotte allows 116.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The Celtics are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 45.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Celtics defeated the Hornets 118-104 in their last meeting on April 1. Sam Hauser led the Celtics with 25 points, and Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Bridges is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 107.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Oshae Brissett: out (illness).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Grant Williams: day to day (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back), Nick Richards: day to day (foot), Cody Martin: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.