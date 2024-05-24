Bridgen Breaks School Record, Advances to Quarterfinals at NCAA East Regional

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – Moseiha Bridgen made a statement on Thursday at the NCAA East Regional in Lexington, Kentucky, setting the school record and advancing to the quarterfinals in the 400H.

Bridgen clocked in at 57.65 and finished third in her heat, breaking the program record she set at the Sun Belt Conference Championships by 0.04 seconds. She advances to the quarterfinal race on Saturday. Teammate Ta’La Spates also competed in the 400H finishing in 38th with a time of 59.35.

The day began with the hammer with Lily Murray throwing it 165-0/50.31 to finish 42nd. In the javelin, Marin Barras placed 22nd with a throw of 151-5/46.16 while Blair LaFleur was 39th at 136-3/41.52.

Mari Robinson had a busy day, competing in both the 100 and 200. In the 100 she was 40th at 11.58 before finishing the 200 in 20.65, also in 40th. Running in the 100H, Kennedy London finished 37th with a time of 13.68.

Louisiana is back in action tomorrow for the final day of men’s events beginning with the 4×100 relay at 4 p.m.

