Bridge to success: Ambridge aiming for new heights in third year under Sherman McBride

AMBRIDGE — Sherman McBride was named the head coach of the Ambridge Bridgers' football team three years ago. He inherited a team that produced a freshmen class of 24 players. Now, those freshmen have two years of high school football under their belts, and enter the 2023-24 season as juniors – and experienced upperclassmen.

Last year, McBride said he wanted the Bridgers to climb and improve. This year, he said the expectation is much higher, and he expects a more disciplined team.

“They should know right now how to win games,” McBride told The Beaver County Times. “You’re aware of the scores. We were in every game except the Central Valley game, where we fumbled the first three times we had the ball, and the Aliquippa game, which was a game of two quarters. All of the other games, you had the 21-14 game against Blackhawk, the 21-10 against Montour. We’re taking the appropriate steps to get where we need to be and hopefully these guys getting older and mature will have the opportunity to win close games this year.”

McBride has nine starters back this season, including offensive standouts like Adam Fernandez, Aiden Sheffield and Carlito Chandler.

“Now the future is starting to look a little brighter,” the Beaver County Hall of Fame coach said. “I know where we’re headed. I have these gentlemen for the next two years. Hopefully, things work out like we’re planning on.”

One of the biggest spots that McBride needs to fill is quarterback, with Deaven Ivory graduated. McBride has a few different options for the signal-caller spot.

“You’ll see a number of guys at quarterback, like Adam Fernandez and Grant Uvodich,” he said. “Right now, AJ Gerace will get the first crack at it.”

The Bridgers will kick off their season with a non-conference tilt against Highlands on Aug. 25, at home. Ambridge’s non-conference contests will be against Highlands, Freedom and Neshannock before kicking off the conference schedule against Blackhawk on Friday, Sept. 15.

“Football isn’t changing. You take one game at a time,” McBride said. “We’ve been preparing for Highlands, since that’s our first game. The first three are exhibition games, so hopefully we can come out healthy and get ready for the tough conference we’re in right now.”

New Ambridge football coach Sherman McBride has words of encouragement for D'Saun Harmon during their game against Aliquippa Friday night at Moe Rubenstein Stadium in Ambridge. [Lucy Schaly/For BCT]

At A Glance

Head coach: Sherman McBride (Third season, 4-17 overall record)

2022 Records: 2-9 overall, (1-7 WPIAL 4A Parkway)

Top Players Lost: Zappula Lewis, Zakir Rossman, Dorian Ikard, Deaven Ivory, Trent McKnight, Tyler McKnight, Jacob Short and Quaylon Darby

Top players returning: Adam Fernandez, Aiden Sheffield, Grant Udovich, Dante Prentice, Carlito Chandler, AJ Gerace

Offense: As mentioned above, McBride has to fill in the quarterback role. Fernandez is usually used in the starting running back role, and has seen success there, while Grant Udovich has impressed McBride during preseason training camp, with the head coach stating that he’s been “consistent” and recalled his game against Aliquippa last year as a turning point. Regarding quarterback, McBride said that Gerace earned the starting spot due to being next in line. Another facet of the offense that has impressed McBride early is the offensive line, thanks to coach Neil Kent. With only one senior on the offensive line – Aiden Sheffield – McBride is eager to see how his line grows throughout the season. The Ambridge head coach gave a special nod to Sheffield, one of his captains.

“He’s taken it upon himself — since he’s one of these seniors who is starting — to lead by example,” McBride said. “He’s doing everything that we ask, on the offensive side and defensive side. He’s being a leader on all sides.”

Defense: Nine of the starters on offense will be playing a key, starting role on defense, too. Carlito Chandler leads the defensive line at defensive tackle, while he also has help from Nathan Maseth, Prentice and Sheffield. Meanwhile, Udovich and Fernandez will feature in the secondary, along with Enzo Kittrell and Logan West. Prentice made it clear that opposing offenses will not want to play against Ambridge.

“Our line is looking big and athletic. Our defense, we’re going to have a lot of sacks this year,” Prentice said. “We’re going to make their quarterback uncomfortable, for sure.”

Classification: 4A

Last WPIAL Title: 1932

Last WPIAL playoffs appearance: 2021

Last WPIAL playoff win: 2004

WPIAL Titles: 1

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Bridge to success: Ambridge aiming for new heights in third year under Sherman McBride