The Bridge Podcast: Joey Harrington's refreshingly honest perspective

Upon hearing of Joey Harrington's birth, legendary Oregon football coach Len Casanova jokingly sent his parents a letter-of-intent. It was an ironically fitting beginning to a long relationship between Harrington and the Ducks.

Harrington sits down for a one-on-one with Justin Myers of The Bridge for a deep dive into his career at Oregon to the culmination of the 2002 Fiesta Bowl victory and the Heisman Trophy presentation. His perspective of Oregon's history, present and future, is unique and refreshingly honest.

A three-year starter, the quarterback is cemented as an all-time UO great and his 7,121 yards of total offense rank third in University of Oregon history. In the podcast, Harrington talks about the loss against Oregon State in 2000 that still eats away at him and how he feels that the Ducks were robbed of a 2002 Rose Bowl.

"The rest of the country wanted us to be in that game, the rest of the country wanted to see Oregon playing Miami," Harrington said. "That created a buzz around the country that influenced recruiting, uniforms, marketing. The program took a trajectory at that point."

What was it like to be on a billboard in Times Square promoting "Joey Heisman"? What about on the cover of Sports Illustrated and the 2003 edition of EA Sports' NCAA Football video game? Check out the podcast to learn more from Harrington, himself.













