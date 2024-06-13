Bridge Creek Clays earn awards at SCTP state championships

MOULTRIE - The Bridge Creek Clays sent 15 of their athletes to the 2024 Georgia Scholastic Clay Target Program’s state championships on June 7-9 at the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah and returned with a number of awards.

Led by Brayden Dunkel and Charlie Spruill, the Clays finished 14th overall in a field of 23 teams.

The championships included 518 of the top athletes in the region.

The event included 100 targets in sporting clays, trap and skeet and 50 targets in super sporting.

Competitors shot some 350 targets each over the two-day event, while dealing with the hot and humid Savannah weather.

Spruill, in men’s senior varsity super sporting, had a score of 46 out of 50 targets to finish eighth among the 140 competitors in his division.

Dunkel placed second in the men’s high overall intermediate entry level with a score of 257 for skeet, trap and sporting clays.

He took first place in the men’s intermediate entry level super sporting with a score of 45 out of 50.

He also was first place high overall in super sporting.

Dunkel placed third in sporting clays in the intermediate entry level with a score of 84 out of 100 targets.

He also was third in men’s intermediate entry level trap.

The Bridge Creek Clays’ intermediate entry level trap squad placed third out of 19 squads.

The squad included Noah Spears, with a score of 88 out of 100 targets; Solomon York, 77 out of 100; Brooks Lairsey, 76 out of 100; Lucan Berggren, 83 out of 100; and Dunkel, 88 out of 100.

Spears was fourth in the men’s intermediate entry level trap competition with his score of 88 out of 100.

The Bridge Creek skeet squad finished fifth out of 18 squads with a score of 245.

Dunkel scored 85; Spears, 81; and Berggren 79.

Dunkel also was eighth overall in men’s intermediate entry level in skeet in a field of 70 shooters.

Representing the Bridge Creek Clays in the state meet were head coach Mike Simpson; assistant coaches Robert Spruill, Franklin Veasey and Michelle Wright and team members Brayden Dunkel, Graham Hampton, Brooks Lairsey, Willis McCranie, Noah Spears, Charlie Spruill, Wyatt Spruill, Logan Wright, Walker Edwards, Lucas Berggren, Ches Redding, John Wesley Sewell, Parks Sewell, Solomon York and T.J. Saunders.