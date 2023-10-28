Brick Memorial football a perfect 10, takes a step toward first section title in 15 years

BRICK TOWNSHIP -- Brick Memorial pushed its perfect record to 10-0 and a took a step toward capturing the program’s first section championship in 15 years by beating Moorestown 41-7 Friday night in an NJSIAA Central Group 4 quarterfinal game.

Senior quarterback Connor Dietz ran for 189 yards (according to preliminary statistics) with four touchdowns and threw for two more scores. Dietz at 4,856 yards is within reach of becoming the fourth player in Shore Conference history to reach 5,000 career rushing yards.

“We worked all week for this,’’ said Dietz, who completed 12 of 17 passes for 135 yards. “We knew the outcome was gonna be a close game, but we knew that we were gonna win.”

Outside linebacker/running back Nicco Maribo said the win was the latest exclamation point to a season of hard work.

“We know what we’re getting into here. We don’t care who we play, we're one step closer right here to winning a state championship,” Nicco said.

What’s next

Brick Memorial will host Long Branch in the section semifinals next Friday.

Brick Memorial, which went unbeaten in the regular season for the first time, had last won a playoff game in 2015, when it advanced to the Central Group 4 championship game before it was defeated by Jackson Memorial.

The Mustangs' last of their two sectional championships came in 2008, with a team quarterbacked by current Point Pleasant Borough head coach Brian Staub defeated Sayreville 24-0 in the Central Group 4 championship game.

Key play

Maribo’s interception in the second quarter set up a scoring drive at a time it was needed as Brick Memorial built a thin halftime lead of 13-7. Dietz soon after scored on a 26-yard run.

“We thought we kind of left some points on the field instead of getting them on the scoreboard that first half so we just went and told our kids ‘we're outplaying them right now, it's not showing,” Mustangs’ coach Walt Currie said. “We just gotta keep our heads up, keep playing hard and keep doing what we do and everything's gonna work out fine.”

“Our defense was phenomenal tonight,” Currie said.

Moorestown’s only score came on its opening drive.

“We always come on the first drive a little iffy,” Maribo said.

They said it

Currie: “I love these kids and I'm so grateful that they're able to experience this…this kind of situation in this kind of environment.”

Dietz: “We just have to keep pushing. Offense, we know we got it. And if we just stop on defense, we know we can win that game.”.Nyzier Matthews of Brick Memorial had 3 catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Brick Memorial 41, Moorestown 7

Scoring summary

First quarter

M: Chase Caulder 9 run (PAT good)

B: Nyzier Matthew 9 pass from Connor Dietz (Moratta kick)

Second quarter

Connor Dietz 26 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

Dietz 65 run (Moratta kick)

Jasaan Whitaker 7 pass from Dietz (Moratta kick)

Fourth quarter

B: Whittaker 8 run (Moratta kick)

B: Dietz 17 run (Moratta kick)

