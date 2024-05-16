Brick City Tigers getting ready for new season

May 16—The Brick City Tigers Sports Organization is getting ready for another season of youth football and cheerleading, and registration is already under way for the upcoming fall season.

The Tigers are open to everyone in the community, and unlike most youth sports programs, it is free for anyone to register and play as part of the program. Everything is handled by local donors and sponsors, and the organization also offers academic assistance to those who need it. They would like to expand their sports offerings in the future.

"Around 2014, God inspired me to create an organization centered primarily around youth football and cheer in our Sanford community, formally known as the Brick City Crusaders," said William West, who leads up the organization. "Our vision is to offer a free program for families for the youth to play and engage in the games so many love."

Registration for Tigers football and cheerleading has been open since March 22 and will continue through September 15, although the season starts in August and those interested in playing are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

The Tigers are not affiliated with any schools, and anyone from the community, regardless of school district or other affiliation, is welcome to participate.

"For the past three years. the Brick City Tigers have been able to remain free for all to register and play," said West. "In order for the vision to come to life, generous community donations are received from donors and sponsors like The Willie P. Dream Big Love Fund, Wilson & Reives, and Fred Webb, just to name a few. Throughout our mission to otter a free program, Mr. Goodson from the Sanford Housing Authority has played a huge part to ensure we have a field right here in the Sanford community where we can practice and play our games. So much rich history lies on these grounds of Gilmore Terrace Park where we call our home field."

For more information on playing, contact William West at (910) 728-9535, Coach Quan Blue at (910) 849-6491, or Cheer Coach Sarah at (919) 721-8559. The Tigers are always seeking donations and people willing to help with the program.

"There's a lot of work that still needs to be done within our organization," West said. "We are in need of field renovations and new equipment. We are currently seeking donations so we can continue offering our program for free."

The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Anyone who would like to help may contact West via the number mentioned earlier or by email at tigersbrickcity@gmail.com. The 501(c)(3) number is available upon request.