Rookie Brice Turang continues a dream debut with grand slam to punctuate thrilling home-opener victory for the Brewers over Mets

Go ahead and envision the best possible beginning to a major-league career.

Brice Turang is living just that.

The dream start to the Milwaukee Brewers rookie's career soared to new heights in Monday's home opener against the New York Mets – so did the ball of his bat.

Turang capped a seven-run outburst for the Brewers in the fifth inning with a grand slam off Mets reliever Tommy Hunter, with Turang raising his arms in a display of jubilation as he rounded the bases for the first time in his major-league career and following it up with a curtain call in front of a full house in a 10-0 win at American Family Field.

Turang, the Brewers No. 4 prospect according the Journal Sentinel, made his major-league debut on opening day at Wrigley Field on Thursday and got his first career hit on the first pitch he saw. He went 3 for 7 with three runs scored, a stolen base and a run driven overall as the Brewers took the three-game series against the Cubs.

He manufactured a run in the third against the Mets on Monday when he walked in his first-ever plate appearance in front of the home crowd, stole second base and scored on Jesse Winker's two-out single.

Turang then singled in his second at-bat in the fourth.

By the time he strolled to the plate in the fifth, the Brewers were already up, 6-0, and had put across three runs in the frame when he launched an elevated 0-1 changeup from Hunter into a stoic Mets bullpen. The home crowd (and Turang himself) reacted quite differently.

Brian Anderson slugged a two-run homer in the fourth to put the Brewers up, 3-0. It was the first long ball of the season by a Milwaukee batter after a weekend in Chicago in which it had to rely on small ball.

The Brewers poured it on against Mets starter Carlos Carrasco in the fifth. Christian Yelich and Winker walked to begin the inning, then Willy Adames made it a 4-0 game with an RBI single. After Rowdy Tellez walked to load the bases, William Contreras drove in another run with a fielder's choice groundout.

Garrett Mitchell walked to load the bags once again and Anderson's looping run-scoring single to right moved everyone up a station while increasing the Brewers' lead to 6-0. More importantly, though, he set the stage for Turang.

Freddy Peralta impressive in his first start of the 2023 regular season

After walking two of the first three Mets batters of the day, Freddy Peralta dazzled. He tossed six scoreless innings, striking out seven and allowing only two hits and three walks. The Mets didn't put a runner in scoring position against him after the first inning and Peralta faced just two over the minimum over the final 19 batters.

