Brice Matthews promoted to Double-A

A former Nebraska baseball player has received a minor league promotion. The Houston Astros promoted Brice Matthews to Double-A Corpus Christi.

Between Rookie Ball and High-A ball, Matthews his .340 with six home runs, 18 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. Matthews played at Nebraska from 2021-23. In three seasons, he hit .305 with a .424 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage.

He also had 32 home runs, 130 RBI, and 39 stolen bases. The middle infielder was selected by the Houston Astros in the first round with the 28th overall pick in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft.

The #Astros have promoted Brice Matthews to Double-A. The 2023 first round pick is hitting .340 with 6 HR, 18 RBI, 13 SB in 25 games this season. #Relentless pic.twitter.com/7tkaMnIWKQ — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) June 18, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire