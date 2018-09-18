Brice Butler says he’s back with the Cowboys

A report before Sunday night’s victory over the Giants indicated that the Cowboys would be bringing wide receiver Brice Butler back to the team this week and it looks like the deal is done.

Butler tweeted “I’m backkkkk!!” along with a picture of himself in a Cowboys uniform on Tuesday morning. The team has not announced a corresponding move, but head coach Jason Garrett did discuss the prospect of a Butler return when he spoke to the media on Monday.

“We wanted to keep him last year when he signed in Arizona. But now he’s available and you’re always trying to look for ways to improve your team,” Garrett said.

Butler was released by the Cardinals at the end of the summer. He had 43 catches for 794 yards and six touchdowns over the last three seasons.

It’s not clear what the corresponding move will be to get Butler back on the roster. The team has six other wideouts on the 53-man roster and all of them were active against the Giants in Week Two.