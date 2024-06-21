Briatore makes F1 comeback as Alpine's executive advisor

Flavio Briatore, new managing consultant of the Alpine F1 Team, is pictured before the 1st free practice session of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Hasan Bratic/dpa

Former Benetton director and ex-Renault team principal Flavio Briatore has returned to Formula One in an official capacity as Alpine's executive advisor, the French team said on Friday.

"Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Flavio Briatore has been appointed by Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo as his Executive Advisor for the Formula One Division," they said in a statement.

The Renault subsidiary, which is only eighth in the constructors' championship with five points, is looking for a way out of the crisis following chaotic months.

Briatore, until recently advisor to two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, is now expected to provide decisive impetus.

Among other things, he is to challenge "the existing project by assessing the current structure and advising on some strategic matters within the sport," Alpine said.

As Benetton team boss, Briatore was responsible for brining in Michael Schumacher, who won two world titles with the team in 1994 and 1995 before becoming a F1 legend.

Briatore also led Renault - since 2021 rebranded as Alpine - to the constructors' and drivers' championship title with Alonso.

Briatore is considered a controversial figure, having been convicted in Italy on several fraud charges in the 1980s, receiving two prison sentences, though the convictions were later extinguished by an amnesty.

In 2009, he was forced to resign from Renault due to his involvement in race fixing at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, known as "Crashgate."

At the 2008 Singapore GP, Nelson Piquet Jr, at that time racing for Renault, crashed into the wall at Turn 17 on the 14th lap of the race. The accident prompted the deployment of the safety car.

But what had initially appeared to be a simple yet strange mistake by an inexperienced driver, soon erupted into a major controversy that played a crucial role in the outcome of the 2008 drivers’ championship.

After ruling body FIA conducted its own investigation, Briatore was banned indefinitely from any events sanctioned by the organization, although this ban was later overturned by a French court.