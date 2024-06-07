Jun. 6—CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The 54th Briarbrook Invitational tees off Friday with a field that includes several returning champions.

This year's field of about 125 golfers gets underway with individual stroke play for the first of three rounds on Friday, with the second round slated for Saturday and the final round Sunday.

The tournament, which began 55 years ago, has been played each year but one, in 2019, when the course suffered extensive tornado damage.

Several past champions return to Briarbrook, including defending champion Boyd Downey. Now living in South Carolina, Downey is a former Briarbrook golf pro who will compete for another title against other former winners, including 2022 champ Taylor Landsford, who shot a tournament record 198 two years ago on the par 72 course. Also in this year's field is 2021 champion Jordan Burks and 2020 winner Tug Baker, of Carthage.

Golfers will compete for titles in six flights, with an overall title awarded after 54 holes.

There also is a senior division that will play 54 holes in two flights. Bill Curry will compete to defend his 2023 senior title.

Among those testing their skills will be Missouri Southern women's basketball coach Ronnie Ressell.

Several prep golfers will also be in the field, including Carl Junction's Jack Spencer.

"Jack Spencer has had a very successful high school career up to this point and will be a senior next year," Briarbrook Golf Pro Nate Benedict said. "I look for him to do well."

Spencer will be joined in the field by CJ teammates Logan Lowry, Tommy Walker and Austin Baker. The Bulldogs finished third this season in Class 4 in the MSHSAA championship.

Benedict said that Briarbrook, like many area golf courses, has suffered some winterkill on the fairways, so golfers will be allowed to adjust to bad lies on affected areas on the fairways.

The invitational features a variety of other events, including a nine-hole par-3 tournament played Thursday.

There also will be a Friday social and Saturday night dinner for participants.

Benedict said one of the main draws of the annual invitational is the three-day, 54-hole format. He said the longer play gives golfers a chance to rally should they have one bad day.