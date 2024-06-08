Briarbrook Invitational par-3 tournament winners announced

Jun. 7—CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Briarbrook Invitational kicked off Thursday with golfers in four flights taking home bragging rights and a little extra money in the par-3 challenge.

Tees were moved up on Briarbrook's front nine to make each hole a par-3 challenge, with about 45 golfers participating.

Three golfers in the championship flight — Brent Wilson, Curt Walker and Chris Landes — tied for first with 8-under 28s on the front nine.

In Flight A, Todd Jewett, Matt Otey, Bill Albright, Brad Barton, Tony Shearburn, Dustin Edge and Dan Weston all finished tied for first with 5-under 31s.

Six golfers tied for first in Flight B after shooting 3-under 33s. They were Bryan Gaddy, Curtiss Davis, John Klute, Kyle Darker, Carl Francis and Johnathan Williams.

James Shanks and Jared Delaunay tied for first in Flight C after both finished 1-under at 35.

The larger 125-man three-day 54th annual Briarbrook Invitational got underway with the first round Friday. Round two will be Saturday, and the final round will be Sunday.