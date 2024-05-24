Briarbrook Golf Course extends free greens fees to Carthage golfers

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A local golf course is helping displaced athletes indulge their love of the sport.

Briarbrook Golf Course is temporarily offering free greens fees for members of the Carthage Golf Course.

The Carthage facility was significantly damaged by the tornado earlier in the month, which made it unusable. So, for the time being, those Carthage members can play in Carl Junction with the greens fees waived and just have to pay for a cart.

“In 2019 we suffered damage from a tornado here at Briarbrook, and a similar offer was extended to the members of Briarbrook when that happened. So we thought that would be appropriate for us to make the same offer,” said Nate Benedict, Briarbrook Golf Course General Manager.

Golf course staff say they’ve seen a big uptick in Carthage golfers since extending the greens fees offer. By the way, the front 9 is now open in Carthage—we’ll have more on that tonight at 10.

