Brianna Turner with a 2-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks

“This crime serves as a horrifying reminder that racism and bigotry still exist and threaten the safety of communities of color.” A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime with the intent to kill for stabbing a Black man while he was applying for a job at a fast-food restaurant in Ontario, Oregon. According to court documents, Nolan Levi Strauss, 27, entered an Arby’s restaurant in Ontario on Dec. 21, 2019, where he saw the victim sitting in a booth by himself.