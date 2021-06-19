Brianna Turner with a 2-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/18/2021
Recently released surveillance video shows two people vandalizing a new mural of Breonna Taylor at a park in Louisville, Kentucky.
“(The) parents explained that these topics are anti-Christian and therefore, discriminate directly against their religion,” according to the lawsuit.
“This crime serves as a horrifying reminder that racism and bigotry still exist and threaten the safety of communities of color.” A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime with the intent to kill for stabbing a Black man while he was applying for a job at a fast-food restaurant in Ontario, Oregon. According to court documents, Nolan Levi Strauss, 27, entered an Arby’s restaurant in Ontario on Dec. 21, 2019, where he saw the victim sitting in a booth by himself.
The suspect used social media to communicate with an underage student and exchange sexually graphic images and videos, the sheriff’s office says.
Thursday’s show got off to a rocky start.
Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain shared a passionate exchange, yet again, on The View. On Thursday’s episode, the two hosts were discussing President Joe Biden’s recent conduct in Geneva, during which he became short with a journalist. McCain argued that if Donald Trump would have acted in that way as president, he would have been lambasted by the media.
The Clippers rallied from 25 down to shock the Jazz in Game 6 and advance to the conference finals for the first time in franchise history.
A 25-point comeback.
Dallas Mavericks hell week continues; coach Rick Carlisle quits 10 days after saying he wants to return
From Slovenia, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic addressed the departure of team president Donnie Nelson.
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Tristan Thompson gave special shout-outs to Kemba Walker on social media after the Celtics traded the popular point guard Friday.
As is normally the case when an All-Star is involved, some have started proposing Kemba Walker deals to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Warriors need luck in regards to getting the fourth selection, and then they need this player to be available ...
In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.
After Suns completed the sweep, Phoenix star Devin Booker tweeted a screenshot of the viral video.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]
The Warriors might have the NBA's most attractive trade package. But at the moment, there isn't anyone available who is worth that price.
The Sixers' second star is at the center of fans' frustrations following Game 5, and they're ready to ship him out - but for whom? By Adam Hermann
Seth Curry saved the Philadelphia 76ers' season.
The Celtics shook up the NBA landscape Friday morning by trading Kemba Walker to the Thunder for old friend Al Horford. Chris Forsberg shares his reaction to the blockbuster transaction.