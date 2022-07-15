Brianna Turner with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Phoenix MercuryLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Brianna Turner (Phoenix Mercury) with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 07/14/2022
Brianna Turner (Phoenix Mercury) with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 07/14/2022
There are "rumblings" around NBA circles that after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant would want to return to the Warriors.
Joakim Noah got married to supermodel Lais Ribeiro and Derrick Rose helped photograph the event.
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was livid that the Phoenix Mercury star wasn't whistled for the "egregious" foul.
Steph Curry reminisced on a Kobe Bryant memory he'll likely never forget.
A video of a Chinese child basketball player showcasing his skills has gone viral, with netizens drawing comparisons between the young baller and NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Throughout the clip, which has over 57,000 likes since being uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday, it is clear that the Chinese youngster modeled his game after Stephen Curry’s deadly offensive arsenal, displaying everything from underhand floaters to shifty step-back jump shots. The video has garnered various reactions from basketball fans, with many commenting on the player’s Curry-esque skills and one even hailing him as the “Szechuan Chef Curry.”
Beal is set to make more money next year than Barkley did during his entire NBA career.
ESPN's Bobby Marks discussed the Kevin Durant trade request and a four-team proposal with benefits for each organization.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are waiving guard Duane Washington and waiving and stretching the three players who arrived in the Boston trade for Malcolm Brogdon: Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and Nik Stauskas, sources tell ESPN. That'll create the cap ...
The Indiana Pacers and center Deandre Ayton have agreed on a four-year, $132.9 million maximum offer sheet, according to Adrian Wojanarowski. If there's a sign-and-trade to be done between the two teams, now is the time… because that possibility for ...
NBA executives are split on whether the Warriors are interested in Kevin Durant or not.
For the player whose future everyone thought was preordained, there are, 10 years later, no guarantees. The Sacramento Kings have invited him in for a Vegas workout; they're in need of a wing. The Mavericks, he says, have made some overtures. He ...
Ayton cannot be traded before Jan. 15, and he can veto any trade for a year.
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden discusses how important basketball means to him.
Danny Ainge is known to hold out for the very best deal he can get - but can that sometimes be a problem?
Observer Exclusive: LiAngelo Ball discusses his hope for his career path, having two siblings in the national spotlight and more.
Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 NBA draft pick, was impressive in his two Summer League games before the Orlando Magic shut him down.
As we all know, LeBron James is not afraid to let his feelings be known on a particular topic, whether it’s dealing with sports or politics. In this case, it’s dealing with both.
It is five months now into WNBA star Brittney Griner’s captivity in Russia, one the U.S. State Department has called a “wrongful detention,” and awareness spikes anew — but oddly, dubiously, ironically — thanks to basketball’s biggest star still, LeBron James.
The 4,242-square-foot home on Edwin Boulevard has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.
Dalen Terry submitted his sharpest Summer League performance to date in the Bulls' 89-73 win over the Charlotte Hornets.