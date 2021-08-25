Briann January with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Briann January (Connecticut Sun) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 08/24/2021
Briann January (Connecticut Sun) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 08/24/2021
Briann January (Connecticut Sun) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 08/24/2021
The Ravens waived a quarterback to get their roster down to 80 players, currently leaving them with just two healthy signal callers
Kevin Durant couldn't help but react to Klay Thompson's latest shooting video.
"I have him at RB9, and in most leagues he's one of the top 5 players overall."
Andy Behrens is joined by Jennifer Eakins from 4-for-4 Football, and new to the Yahoo Fantasy team, to talk about deep sleepers and potential hot starters as we head into fantasy football draft season. During this live broadcast, Andy and Jennifer also took questions from viewers, which lead to lots of discussion around different draft strategies and how effective they are in different sized leagues.
The pair had been married since 1988.
Notre Dame's Fighting Irish leprechaun is the fourth-most offensive college football mascot in the nation, according to a new survey.
The Dodgers’ $261 million payroll is twice as much as 15 other teams in MLB, creating a gulf between the haves and have-nots that must be fixed.
Before he makes his highly-anticipated return to Golden State's rotation, Klay Thompson was busy hitting 3-pointers at a recent offseason workout.
Dustin Poirier isn't bothered by Conor McGregor's latest Twitter antics.
Jerry Jones, of all people, just exposed the argument that getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a “personal choice” for the selfish nonsense that it is.
When was the last time that you ran? The fastest you possibly can? All out? No stopping? Been a while? […] The post Sha’Carri Richardson responds to Twitter jokes about last-place finish appeared first on TheGrio.
Dudley announced his retirement as a player and his decision to join the Mavericks coaching staff on Tuesday.
The message Steve Stricker wanted to impart when he took the job as Ryder Cup captain was for the American team to move forward. There has been no shortage of speed bumps along the way. Tony Finau, a big presence and beloved figure, finally got the win he desperately needed at The Northern Trust with a 30 on the back nine at Liberty National that led to a playoff victory.
Who are the top running backs available in 2021 fantasy football drafts? Check them all out in our rankings.
The next Galactico may achieve his status soon... while signaling a move for a previous big-money Real Madrid man.
What if Usain Bolt is not the greatest sprinter in history? What if there was someone better than him - someone currently competing and hiding in plain sight, obscured only by a statistical error that conceals their true outlier brilliance?
The Patriots called it a "misunderstanding." Here's how Cam Newton accidentally violated NFL rules.
NBA agent Rich Paul refused to negotiate with the Philadelphia 76ers on a Nerlens Noel reunion.
Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, now with the Arizona Cardinals, said he was told by new teammate Robert Alford, then with the Atlanta Falcons, that his team had started celebrating in the locker room during halftime at Super Bowl LI.