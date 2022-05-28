Briann January with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty
Briann January (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 05/27/2022
Sami Whitcomb (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 05/27/2022
The course beat the field on day one of the national championship, and it won't get much easier.
It wasn’t in the script. Kevin Costner went on social media to pay tribute to his Field of Dreams co-star Ray Liotta, who died today at 67. The Oscar winner, who tried out for his Cal State Fullerton team and went on to star in several baseball-themed movies, recalled the scene when his Ray Kinsella pitches […]
"Sit down, Chuck," TNT colleague Kenny Smith told Barkley when the feud appeared to take a serious turn.
Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons filled in at pitcher during a lopsided loss to the Reds, and he served up a leisurely lob to the Reds' Kyle Farmer.
The former Chiefs running back made pointed remarks about KC’s offensive coordinator, but Andy Reid offered up a defense.
Mark Cuban said he meant no disrespect to the fans at Chase Center.
Klay Thompson made NBA playoff history with his performance on Thursday night.
Draymond Green thought it was "baffling" and a "competitive advantage" that Theo Pinson and the Mavericks' bench were able to wear and mimic the color of the Warriors' jerseys on the bench without receiving stricter punishment.
After his comfortable third-round victory at the French Open, world No 1 Novak Djokovic took time to express concern for Boris Becker – his former coach and mentor – and to reveal that he has been in touch with Becker’s son Noah to offer assistance.
Heat star Jimmy Butler propelled Miami to victory in Game 6 and gave the Celtics plenty of bulletin-board material heading into Game 7.
Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham had to be separated before Fridays series opener at Great American Ball Park.
Here’s where Luka Doncic has to get better. [ Opinion ]
Joel Embiid reacts to former Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler leading the Miami Heat to a Game 6 road win over the Boston Celtics.
Michelle Wie West, who was once tipped to become the Tiger Woods of women’s golf, is stepping away from the LPGA tour at the age of 32. Wie West told Golfweek that she will compete at the Women’s US Open next week and in 2023 but does not plan to play any other tournaments. Wie West first shot to fame as a 10-year-old when she became the youngest-ever player to qualify for the US Women’s Amateur Public Links Championship.
The legend of Klay Thompson has so many nicknames amongst the Dub Nation faithful, it has become something that fans and media seek out to coin the next Klay iteration.
The Lakers are reportedly not in agreement on who they favor to be their next head coach.
Miesha Tate's first cut down to the UFC women's flyweight division is right on track.
“I’m no longer there, so it’s best of luck to them.”
Since Emma Raducanu’s explosion on to the scene at the US Open, it has been tricky to put her results into context. How do you measure the success of a player who went from unknown to major champion in the space of one mad summer? Well, one place to start is to look at her contemporaries. And this week, in Paris, they are flying.