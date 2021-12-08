Brian Windhorst on Knicks' potential big name trades, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle | The Putback with Ian Begley
On this week's edition of The Putback with Ian Begley, Ian and Chris Williamson are joined by ESPN NBA writer and reporter Brian Windhorst.
The three discuss how the Knicks are lined up to trade for a big name star, like Damian Lillard or Ben Simmons, and compare Julius Randle and RJ Barrett's current season performance to last year.