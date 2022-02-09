Brian Windhorst: James Harden ‘screaming in every way possible’ he wants out of Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash has said on multiple occasions this week that a James Harden trade to Philadelphia isn’t happening, and that Harden is committed to the franchise, but the reports from outside the Nets organization have a very different feel.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Wednesday that the Nets and 76ers are “in the deal zone” on a potential Harden for Ben Simmons swap.

“I know there’s people saying things on the record, trying to act like that’s not happening, but it is absolutely happening. There is definite motivation from both sides to make this fall into place.”

Windhorst also said that Harden has clearly signaled to the Nets that he no longer wants to be in Brooklyn.

“He is screaming in every way he possibly can ‘I don’t want to be here, get me out of here.”

.@WindhorstESPN says Ben Simmons-James Harden trade discussions are absolutely happening 👀 "The teams are absolutely engaged in trade discussions. … As far as I can tell, we're in the deal zone between Harden and Simmons." pic.twitter.com/gvZfNTfCFk — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 9, 2022

Following the 76ers’ loss to the Suns on Tuesday night, coach Doc Rivers said the team needs to add another guard.

“We need a point guard, and we’re looking, but they don’t grow on trees.”

