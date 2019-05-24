Brian Windhorst believes LeBron James will recruit Kyrie Irving to the Lakers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If Kyrie Irving leaves the Celtics in free agency after committing to the team before the start of the season, it probably won't sit well with the organization and its fans. If he leaves to go the Lakers, Boston's arch-rival? Oh boy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On the Stephen A. Smith show Thursday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said he thinks Kyrie Irving is considering the Lakers as a free agent destination, and that former teammate LeBron James will attempt to recruit him to LA.

Windhorst on Kyrie Irving & the Lakers: "I think Kyrie is considering the Lakers... I know he's in touch with LeBron & LeBron's gonna make a run to recruit him." pic.twitter.com/wcUMNhgRGy — Chris Montano (@gswchris) May 23, 2019

Windhorst also notes that he thinks the Knicks and Nets are higher on Irving's list than the Lakers, but believes their play styles mesh well despite their personality differences. Irving and James won a championship in 2016 by coming back from a 3-1 deficit against the 73-win Warriors, and made a run of three consecutive Finals appearances. Then Irving requested a trade after the 2016-17 season in an effort to get out from under James' shadow.

However, less than two weeks ago, Smith claimed he had sources telling him there was, 'No way in hell' Irving would join the Lakers this summer.

Story continues

The 2018-19 season did not end the way Irving or the Celtics expected it to coming out of training camp, but it doesn't seem like noise suggesting Irving's departure is as ironclad as a public declaration of his intent to re-sign, even if it was eight months ago.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.