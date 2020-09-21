Brian Westbrook says Eagles 'don't have a chance' unless Carson Wentz can be 'Patrick Mahomes-like'

Former Eagle says Birds 'don't have a chance' unless Wentz can be 'Patrick Mahomes-like' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It seems everyone is down on the Eagles after Sunday’s 37-19 loss dropped the team to 0-2 on the season.

That includes Eagles alumni.

Those of you that watched Eagles Postgame Live tuned in to see Seth Joyner lambast the Birds. Monday, on the Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic, former Eagles All-Pro running back Brian Westbrook laid into his former team as well, on both sides of the ball.

“As bad as they were against Washington, things got worse,” Westbrook said. “A lot has to lay at the feet of the quarterback, a lot has to lay at the feet of Doug Pederson, Jim Schwartz; there’s an awful lot of blame to go around. If they don’t find some answers very quickly, this season will get old very quickly.”

Westbrook applauded Rams head coach Sean McVay on his use of pre-snap motion to gain an advantage. At the same time, Westbrook ripped the Eagles for not adjusting to McVay’s game plan.

“We don’t do that," Westbrook said. "We don’t use motion enough, we don’t use a lot of misdirection. What we saw from the Rams’ offense was … they confused our linebackers, they confused our safeties. They literally confused every position on the field.

“They didn’t give [the Eagles] anything they hadn’t seen [on film]. And then they come out, and obviously the team just doesn’t execute. That says a lot about how Pederson is running the practice, it says a lot about the players on the defensive side of the ball, it says a lot about Jim Schwartz and his ability to adjust. The Rams didn’t do anything different the whole game and we never caught up with it.”

Finally, he was asked if he believes the Eagles can turn things around. Westbrook was part of a team that began a season 0-2 and won 12 of its final 14 games on the way to an NFC Championship Game.

Can the 2020 Eagles have a similar turnaround?

“I don’t know," Westbrook said. "I don’t see anything that’s going to change, outside of Carson Wentz … unless he can be Patrick Mahomes-like, then we don’t have a chance.”

That’s a tall order, even for someone like Wentz, who we’ve seen carry the team just last December.