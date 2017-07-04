Brian Urlacher says the Bears are plagued by the “Lovie Smith curse”

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher believes his former team is cursed.

“The Lovie Smith Curse” to be exact.

In an interview with Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney on CBS Sports Radio, Urlacher cited the departure of Smith after the 2012 season as the point where things began to awry for the Bears. He also said he’s wondered what exactly the team is doing with their decisions this offseason.

“I like to say it’s the Lovie Curse,” Urlacher said. “Because since he left, (the Bears have struggled). He got fired being 10-6. I think they fire him either way. Even if we go to the playoffs, I think they fire him. I don’t think the GM (Phil Emery) liked the way he coached the football team.

“The guy’s a winner. I love playing for him. I don’t know what the identity of that team is. They sign (Mike) Glennon, then they draft a kid No. 2 (Mitchell Trubisky). I don’t know what (they’re doing). It’s confusing.”

The Bears have certainly struggled since Smith was fired following the 2012 season. They haven’t posted a winning record in any of the four seasons since and are on their second head coach since then as well. The 3-13 record last season was the worst by a Bears team since the schedule expanded to 16 games in 1978.

Chicago made the playoffs three times during Smith’s tenure, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2006. The 10-6 season posted by the Bears in 2012 was the fourth-best record in nine years under Smith. Nevertheless, Emery decided to change course after the year.

Urlacher also defended former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and said he was just as surprised as anyone by Cutler’s decision to move into the broadcast booth instead of continuing his career. He also said he hopes Trubisky is as good as his draft position would tend to suggest.

“I hope this kid is unbelievable,” Urlacher said. “I hope Mitch Trubisky is the best quarterback of all time. He looks like a stud. He’s 6-2, 6-3, put together, good-looking kid, he seems really nice – I hope they do really well. Their defense is going to be good this year. They were good last year and they had so many young guys play that it’s only going to help them this year.”