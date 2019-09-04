For seven years straight the NFL and the USAA have teamed up to provide a great experience for members of the US military through the 'USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp'.

For the first time in the camp's history, it was held in the Chicago area (Great Lakes, Ill.), with some help from two men very, very familiar with the Bears-Packers rivalry.

Yea we met Brian urlacher and jordy Nelson. One of the best moments of my life. #gonavy pic.twitter.com/DM3dbuWaDp — David Whatley Jr (@DavidWhatleyJr1) September 3, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Former Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson and Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher were on hand for the Salute to Service camp, assisting the military members as they went through rigorous football drills.

Yea we met Brian urlacher and jordy Nelson. One of the best moments of my life. #gonavy pic.twitter.com/DM3dbuWaDp — David Whatley Jr (@DavidWhatleyJr1) September 3, 2019

Story continues

Brian Urlacher coaches up a sailor running an NFL combine-style drill at Naval Station Great Lakes. #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/dC04HDOJsp — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) September 3, 2019

The football drills that the military members from the Naval Station Great Lakes went through were similar to the NFL Draft Combine and included a vertical jump test, receiving gauntlet, the QB arm challenge, and the three-cone shuttle.

The seventh year of the USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp can definitely be considered a success, with the appropriate amount of Chicago vs Green Bay flavor ahead of Thursday's big-time season opener.

USAA is the Official NFL Salute to Service Partner

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Be sure to tune in on the MyTeams App at 12 p.m. on Sept. 5 for the NFL Kickoff Show

Brian Urlacher and Jordy Nelson bring Bears-Packers rivalry to USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago