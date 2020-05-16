Brian Urlacher dubs Kyle Orton favorite Bears quarterback during his career

Since time eternal the Bears have been looking for their franchise quarterback (ok, maybe just since 1950, when Sid Luckman retired). The story's as relevant today as it was a decade ago, when Brian Urlacher was still suiting up in Chicago.

Urlacher appeared on "First Take" with Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman to discuss the team's long standing QB woes, and offered up his choice for the best quarterback he played alongside in Chicago: Kyle Orton.

"We've had some good players there," Urlacher said on "My personal favorite guy to play with was Kyle Orton. I thought he did a really good job for us for a couple of years.

"Limited resources around him, but our defense was really good and he understood how good our defense was. So he wouldn't turn the football over. We could do a three-and-out, whatever, just go back out there and play some defense. I think a lot had to do with the quarterback's understanding of what his team was good at, and Kyle understood that."

Former Bears running back Thomas Jones chimed in on Twitter and he agreed with Urlacher.

Kyle was the best QB we had. At least when I was there. But he didn't get a chance to develop. As a rookie in 2005 he made plays & didn't turn the ball over while we ran the ball at will, play great defense & special teams. He lost his confidence when he was benched for Rex. https://t.co/6NaWdNm8NV — Thomas Q. Jones (@thomasqjones) May 15, 2020

In 2005, Orton led the Bears to a 10-5 record as a starter in his rookie season. However, he was benched for Rex Grossman who had returned from injury before the Bears took on the Carolina Panthers in the Divisional Round. The Bears lost 29-21 as Grossman completed 17-41 passes for 192 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Orton's career record as a Bears starter was 21-12 across parts of three seasons in 2005, '07 and '08.

