Brian Urlacher disappointed Darren Woodson isn’t joining him in the Hall of Fame

Former Cowboys safety Darren Woodson was among the preliminary nominees for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class, but he didn’t make the cut. One player who did make the cut isn’t happy about that.

Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, who will be enshrined in Canton in August, said that it frustrates him that Woodson has been voted down by the selection committee.

“It drives me crazy,” Urlacher said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t understand. He has three rings, correct? I don’t know how much of a big deal that is to the voters, but he had a good career. He was the guy that I think made that [Cowboys] defense go. I know they were good up front, they had Ken Norton in the middle and everything, but Darren Woodson to me was a beast — my favorite player of all time.”

Woodson played his entire 13-year career for the Cowboys, was a four-time first-team All-Pro and a three-time Super Bowl champion. He may make the Hall of Fame some day. Urlacher wishes he could have gone in with his favorite player.