Brian Urlacher against dome for Bears' new stadium: 'They can't do that'

There's been plenty of back-and-forth from former Chicago Bears players about the organization's plans to move out of Soldier Field and build a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Most of the players are in favor of the Bears moving. Based on their experiences playing at the cold, uneven-surfaced Soldier Field, the players are pro-new stadium.

Assuming the Bears build a new stadium, it's likely they will construct a dome to go along with it. This way, they can make the stadium a cash cow to be used as a year-round venue, despite Chicago's cold winters.

However, one player in particular doesn't want to see a dome on the new stadium.

"Don't put a dome on that thing," former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher said on Jay Culter's podcast. "Don't put a dome on a new stadium. They can't do that."

Urlacher is used to warm weather. He grew up and went to college in New Mexico and currently resides in Arizona. He shared memories with Cutler about playing in the cold and the NFL hosting Super Bowls in frigid climates.

"Who the f--k wants to be in Chicago in February? Nobody," Urlacher said. "Chicago ain't getting no Super Bowl. It's too f--king cold."

Despite warmer climate stadiums hosting recent Super Bowls, plenty of northern cities have hosted Super Bowls. Minnesota hosted in 2018, New Jersey in 2014 and Detroit in 2006.

It's uncertain whether or not Chicago will get the chance to host a Super Bowl once they build a new stadium. However, with Chicago being the third-largest city in the country and having a new stadium on their hands, it's entirely likely.

Even though Chicago is notorious for its harsh winters, a dome would make the argument against Chicago hosting a moot point.

The Bears would never have a chance to host a Super Bowl at Soldier Field. It's one of the smallest stadiums in the NFL and it doesn't have a dome to protect against the weather. Plus, it would be unattractive for the Bears. The city of Chicago would likely collect a chunk of the revenue.

The city of Chicago has made attempts at keeping the Bears at Soldier Field. Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented a plan to put a dome over Soldier Field as a selling point to keep the Bears in downtown Chicago. Nevertheless, the Bears have shot down all plans for staying at Soldier Field.

The organization purchased the land in Arlington Heights back in September and they're focused on moving there. A new stadium would provide plenty of economical opportunities for the Bears, including the chance to host the Super Bowl.

