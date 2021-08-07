Tim Tebow, a first-round pick at quarterback eleven years ago, is trying to make the team in Jacksonville as a tight end. Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer believes that Tebow’s experience at his prior position will help him at his new one.

“You see the football mind, you see how he sees the game from the quarterback’s point of view,” Schottenheimer told reporters on Saturday. “There was a play a couple days ago in the red zone where I think it was C.J. [Beathard] broke out and scrambled left and the first guy that saw it was Tim and we threw him a touchdown pass. Why is that? Well, he has played the position — he has stood back there and seen, ‘Oh well he is moving this direction, I have to go with him.’ It is going to be fun to watch him compete In the preseason as well.”

Schottenheimer also said that Tebow has been a “sponge” when it comes to learning his new craft.

“He knows there are things he does not know,” Schottenheimer said. “He asks unbelievable questions, you know, he really does.”

Tebow will soon get a chance to show what he can do during preseason games, as he attempts to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, or at a minimum the practice squad.

Brian Schottenheimer: Tim Tebow’s quarterback experience helps him at tight end originally appeared on Pro Football Talk