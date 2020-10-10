When Brian Schottenheimer’s radio cuts out, it’s time to start snacking

Late in the fourth quarter of the Seattle Seahawks’ Week-4 victory against the Miami Dolphins, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer lost his radio communication with quarterback Russell Wilson one play into an offensive drive. Wilson then called his own plays on the possession, which led to a touchdown pass to David Moore.

Schottenheimer stated that his first reaction was to scramble to get the system back online as soon as possible but eventually he settled in while patiently waiting.

“The headset goes out and so of course, you initially yell at the guys that run the communication system,” Schottenheimer told reporters on Thursday. “You yell at them and say ‘what’s going on?’ Then you ask guys downstairs if there’s any communication. Then you start thinking about food. So I had these honeybee snacks, these energy snacks, all game. I heard the key lime pie was out.

“True story … I was eating my honeybees waiting for (the headset) to come back on.”

Schottenheimer got a rare chance to just watch the game without having to call any plays and likened himself to a typical fan in that sequence of events.

“I’m like everybody at that point,” he said. “I’m cheering on the guys and it doesn’t surprise me at all. We got great players. Russ is in command of things. It was cool to see those guys do that.”

The Seahawks play the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field tomorrow at 5:20 p.m. PT.

Related