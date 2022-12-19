Brian Robinson's best plays from 107-yard game Week 15
Watch all of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson's best plays from his 107-yard game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch all of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson's best plays from his 107-yard game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
More officiating hijinks! Referee John Hussey and his crew got a couple things wrong to the Giants' benefit over the Commanders.
It's open season for clowning the Patriots on social media, following their epic meltdown against the Raiders.
Las Vegas scored a controversial touchdown along the way. What a finish.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's 30-yard 'touchdown pass' to Keelan Cole was a great play. However, it was not actually a touchdown pass.
Lionel Messi picked up the World Cup in a black bisht - a traditional men's cloak in the Arab world - as he was asked to put on the garment before being handed the trophy.
The Jets were one play away from 8-6, but Jared Goff’s 50-yard fourth down touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining broke their fans’ hearts and wrecked a spirited late-game fightback.
Coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season, but he's going to be smart about it.
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
The Giants have been to the playoffs just once since winning Super Bowl XLVI.
Tom Brady rarely blows 17-point leads. His offenses rarely turn the ball over four times in a single half. Cincinnati made him do both, which bodes well for the rest of the season.
Yes, the Cowboys are in. No, they can't just coast from here on out. Here's why. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The penalty by Marcus Allen was as bad as it gets.
The 49ers nearly received a boost in the NFC standings Saturday before the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.