Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson‘s comeback from a pair of gunshot wounds continues to go well.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post shared videos of Robinson taking part in the team’s pregame warmups ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Eagles. Robinson was moving well while running routes and catching passes.

Robinson was placed on the non-football injury list after being shot in the glute and knee while resisting an armed robbery attempt in August. The third-round pick was out of the hospital quickly and the team said that they expected him to return to action this season.

Players on the NFI list must sit out four games, so the earliest Robinson can return is Week 5 against the Bears.

Brian Robinson runs routes during Commanders pregame drills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk