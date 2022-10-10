Brian Robinson: Returning to play one of those remarkable feelings

The Commanders didn’t get a win as a team on Sunday, but running back Brian Robinson got to savor a personal victory.

Robinson returned to the lineup six weeks after being shot twice in an attempt to rob him and heard a loud ovation from the home crowd when he was introduced before the game. Robinson, who was a third-round pick this year, would go on to run nine times for 22 yards in his NFL debut.

“That was one of those remarkable feelings,” Robinson said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I can’t even really explain it. . . . I feel good, man. It’s just being back out on the field. I mean, the ups and downs, but today everything finally came into the light. I’m just so blessed to be back out there with all the fans, the team, everybody involved.”

Robinson was in line for a big role before the shooting and leading the team in carries on Sunday shows that they still have one in mind as they try to turn their season around in the weeks to come.

