Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was back on the practice field Wednesday as he continued his comeback from being shot twice in late August.

Robinson said his return to practice made it “a beautiful day” and reflected on going from a hospital bed to the football field in a little more than a month. Robinson said he learned he can “pretty much fight anything” that stands in front of him and that the support he received after the shooting helped push him to make it back.

“That was probably the lowest point I’ve ever been in my life,” Robinson said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “The only thing I remember is just receiving all the love and everybody reaching out to me, just spreading the love. That was all I needed at the time. People probably didn’t know. I don’t think the crowd knows how much that meant to me. It’s been a long five weeks, but it’s a lot of work. We put in a lot of work over that time. I can say I did everything I needed to do over that time period to make sure I was here today.”

Head coach Ron Rivera didn’t rule Robinson in or out of Sunday’s game against the Titans and said the running back has “a little bit [of a] ways to go” in terms of his conditioning, but even having a chance to play this weekend makes Robinson’s comeback one of the best stories of this football season.

Brian Robinson: I learned I can pretty much fight anything originally appeared on Pro Football Talk