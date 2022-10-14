Brian Robinson Jr. scores first NFL touchdown on Thursday Night Football

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back, Brian Robinson Jr., has experienced nearly every emotion in the world over the last six months, and today it finally all paid off.

Robinson was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders after an outstanding senior year in Tuscaloosa. He even earned the Commander starting running back role prior to opening day, but tragedy struck when he was shot twice in a carjacking on Aug. 28, 2022.

Despite being shot twice, no major injuries were suffered and Robinson has been eagerly recovering in hopes of getting to finally play in the NFL. Today, all of Robinson’s hard work paid off as he received his first career start in the NFL and even scored a touchdown in the Commanders’ 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night football.

Coming back from a life-threatening moment to scoring an NFL touchdown in under two months is an unbelievable story, but one we are all pulling for as Alabama fans. This is just the beginning of what will be a great career for B-Rob.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire