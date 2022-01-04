Brian Robinson jr. explains the mindset Alabama has heading into national championship

Alabama will be meeting the Georgia Bulldogs for a second time this season, this time in the College Football Playoff national championship game. The two teams faced off last month in Atlanta for the SEC Championship game – the Crimson Tide won.

Yes, undefeated and favorited over Alabama, Georgia lost again to Nick Saban.

What did that game and this one have in common for the Crimson Tide? They were underdogs in both.

Alabama star running back Brian Robinson jr. recently spoke with media members and explained what the team’s mentality entering the national championship game.

And yes, they feel like underdogs

#Alabama RB Brian Robinson on being the underdog against Georgia again: "We always feel like the underdog even we're expected to win the game. It's just a mindset our team has." — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) January 3, 2022

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.