Brian Robinson Jr. crushes Falcons’ Darren Hall en route to end zone
Brian Robinson Jr. is one of the best stories in the NFL in 2022.
The Washington Commanders running back was the victim of a shooting in the preseason and worked his way back into a prominent role in the team’s backfield.
Against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, he was a bulldozer en route to the end zone, crushing Darren Hall en route a 14-yard run and six points.
Brian Robinson powers in for six! 💪 @BrianR_4
— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022
WEIGHT ROOM 💪 @BrianR_4
— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022