Brian Robinson Jr. could be back ‘sooner than a lot of people thought’ says NFL insider

The Washington Commanders released their 53-man roster on Tuesday with a few surprises. Perhaps one surprise was the inclusion of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr.

It’s not a surprise Robinson made the roster, as he was expected to be Washington’s No. 1 running back. Still, after being shot twice on Sunday in an attempted robbery, it is a surprise he didn’t begin the season on the NFI [non-football injury] list.

However, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo gave a promising update on Robinson, who was released from the hospital on Monday.

“Lucky to be alive,” Garafolo said. “He’s very fortunate from a football standpoint with the impact of the bullet that him in the knee, apparently missed all of the major parts of the knee. Ligaments, tendons, and bones, went through his knee and somehow did not create major damage.”

Robinson’s timeline is to be determined. He is on the active roster, meaning he could play in the first four weeks, although that doesn’t mean he will play during the first four weeks; the Commanders are keeping all of their options open.

Garafolo closed the segment by saying “there is the potential that he could be back sooner than a lot of people thought.”

From a personal and football standpoint, that’s outstanding news.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: #Commanders RB Brian Robinson is extremely fortunate a bullet that passed through his knee missed all of the vital parts of the joint. His timeline is TBD. pic.twitter.com/UxOmw9H8Rx — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire