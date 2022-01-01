Brian Robinson Jr. breaks Alabama’s bowl game rushing record

There was no stopping @BrianR_4 today 🔥 The @AlabamaFTBL RB finished with the 2nd most rush yards in CFP Semifinal history 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tEP68VQbT6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2022

Alabama is headed back to the national title game, and it wasn’t their Heisman Trophy winner leading the way Friday night against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

No, the Crimson Tide dominated on the ground in a 27-6 victory, and running back Brian Robinson Jr. made some program history with his performance.

Robinson racked up 204 yards on 26 carries, averaging nearly eight yards per carry and breaking the school record for rushing yards in a bowl game.

After waiting his turn behind a long line of stud runners in Tuscaloosa, Robinson has made the most of his chance to shine this season, and NFL teams are sure to take notice when next year’s draft rolls around.

