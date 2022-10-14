Commanders running back Brian Robinson scored his first NFL touchdown on Thursday night, just six weeks after he was shot in the knee in a carjacking. He said afterward that as he rehabbed from his injuries, he knew he had a dream in life that wouldn’t be denied.

“I just had to focus on what I really want in my life,” Robinson said on the Prime postgame show. “I wanted to be a football player, I wanted to get back on the football field, so I did everything in my power, strength wise, mentally wise, to get me back on the field. I’m so thankful for the training staff, everybody in there helping me, pushing me every day, giving me the extra motivation on days when I didn’t have it, just kind of keeping me grounded to get back out here with my team.”

Robinson said he has developed close relationships with his teammates as they’ve supported him in getting back on the field.

“My biggest goal was to find my way back on the football field,” Robinson said. “I was ready for it, I prepared for it week in and week out.”

That preparation paid off in a big way on Thursday night.

Brian Robinson focused on his NFL dream while recovering from shooting originally appeared on Pro Football Talk