Brian Robinson excited about the Commanders new OC

Kliff Kingsbury is making a good early impression on Commanders running back Brian Robinson, Jr.

Robinson told the media, Wednesday, “I love Kliff. I feel like he does a great job trying to get to know his players and how to know how to best utilize us. I feel like he has been doing a great job of that, and I appreciate him for that.”

Robinson was a third-round selection (98) in 2022 for the Commanders. He was shot just prior to the start of his rookie regular season, and after missing the first four games, he battled his way back to fitness and was ready for NFL action.

On Wednesday, he said he feels the best he has since being drafted to play here. He didn’t explain why he didn’t feel that good last year. In his rookie season, he rushed the ball an average of 17 times a game, compared to only 11 times per game last season.

Yet, the other side of the coin was that Robinson was provided with an opportunity to show what he could do as a receiver, and he certainly did not disappoint, collecting 36 receptions for 368 yards (10.2) and four receiving touchdowns.

However, Robinson really praised Kingsbury for how he leads the offensive team meetings, communicates in those meetings, conducts walk-throughs, and then conducts the actual practices.

“He has great communication and is trying to build a bond in our offense, to make us all come together.”

When asked what differences Kingsbury’s offense might bring, Robinson stated it would be more up-tempo than last year and ” a no-huddle offense.”

Robinson might be asked not to be so open next time about Kingsbury’s offense. But he couldn’t help expressing how he enjoys working with Kingsbury thus far.

