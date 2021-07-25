Cornerback Brian Poole is one of the few unsigned players from PFT’s list of the NFL’s top 100 free agents, but it looks like he will be leaving that group soon.

Poole told Josina Anderson that he intends to sign with the Saints on Monday. That would put him on track to be with the team as they start training camp this week.

Poole spent the last two seasons with the Jets. He had 103 tackles, three interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble, and an interception return for a touchdown in 23 games with the AFC East club.

The Saints cornerback group is fronted by Marshon Lattimore and Patrick Robinson, but there is not much experience behind them on the depth chart. Poole’s addition will give them a more seasoned option when they move into nickel and dime packages this season.

Brian Poole set to sign with Saints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk