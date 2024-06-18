Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC 303 co-main event

With the UFC 303 card getting a makeover in the aftermath of Conor McGregor’s injury, former two-time title challenger Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes agreed to a short-notice co-main event clash.

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes preview

Ortega, No. 7 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie featherweight rankings, will make his quickest turnaround in more than six years when he looks to build momentum of his submission victory over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 237 in February.

Lopes has his chance to use Ortega’s name to break into the 145-pound title picture after reeling off three consecutive wins by first-round stoppage in less than five minutes of total fight time.

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes odds

DraftKings released the odds for the bout, with Lopes opening up as a slight -130 favorite over Ortega, who’s a +110 underdog.

How to watch Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 303

When: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie