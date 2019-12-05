Brian Ortega out of UFC on ESPN+ 23 main event with Korean Zombie

Brian Ortega - UFC 222 post-fight

Brian Ortega's climb back into featherweight title contention has hit a roadblock.

Ortega has had to withdraw from his UFC on ESPN+ 23 headlining bout opposite Chan Sung Jung (aka the Korean Zombie). The news was first reported by UFC media partner ESPN.

The UFC's No. 2 ranked 145-pounder had to withdraw from the bout after suffering an undisclosed injury that is likely to sideline him for the next two to three months.

Ortega (14-1, 1NC) hasn't fought since losing his bid to take the title from current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 231 on Dec. 8, 2018. Having to withdraw from UFC on ESPN+ 23 means he will spend the entirety of 2019 on the sidelines.

Jung (15-5) is 2-1 in his three bouts since returning to action following a two-year stint of mandatory military service in his home country of South Korea. He is coming off of a 58-second victory over Renato Moicano earlier this year at a UFC Fight Night event in South Carolina.

UFC officials are reportedly scrambling to find an opponent to try and keep Jung on the fight card, which takes place on Dec. 21 in Busan, South Korea.