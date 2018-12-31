Brian Orakpo is retiring from the NFL

Linebacker Brian Orakpo didn’t play for the Titans on Sunday night because of an elbow injury and he won’t be playing for them in 2019 either.

Orakpo announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday. He had 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games this season.

Orakpo said he wanted to “walk away from the game on my terms” and that he spoke to his teammates about his decision before making his plans public. He also said that the decision was one that’s been in the works for some time and wasn’t something that came to him out of the blue.

Washington drafted Orakpo in the first round of the 2009 draft and spent six years with them before moving on to the Titans as a free agent. He was selected to four Pro Bowls and racked up 66 career sacks during his time in the league.